STF decide: Goleiro Bruno volta à prisão

Powered by free wordpress themes

Bruno Fernandes, 32, is presented as the new BOA Esporte goalkeeper in a press conference at the club's headquarters in the city of Varginha, Minas Gerais, southeast Brazil on March 14, 2017. Boa Esporte signed Fernandez, a former goalkeeper of Atletico MG and Flamengo, who was in prison since 2010, accused of involvement in the murder of his girlfriend Eliza Samudio and sentenced in 2013 to 22 years. He was released from prison last month after an appeal to the Supreme Court. / AFP PHOTO / CRISTIANE MATTOS